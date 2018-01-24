Margaret E. (Baker) Kelly

TICONDEROGA | Peggy passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at the Ticonderoga Nursing Home. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Anyone who knew Peggy knew her love of life and family. Peggy will be missed by many. She is now at peace with the love of her life, Gary Kelly, and all who she has been waiting to see once again.

Peggy leaves behind her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her dear friends and family.

Per Peggy’s wishes, a small memorial will be held in the spring. She will be laid to rest at the Moriah Cemetery with her husband.