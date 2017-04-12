× Expand Photo provided Margaret Elaine Perry

TICONDEROGA — Margaret Elaine “Peg” Perry, 76, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at her residence, with her loving family by her side.

Born in Rumford, ME, Feb. 1, 1941. She was the daughter of the late Herman and Mona (Philbrook) Young.

Mrs. Perry has been a resident of Ticonderoga since 1971. She was a cafeteria employee of the Ticonderoga Central School System for several years and was then employed by the Moses-Ludington Hospital, in the housekeeping department, for 27 years.

She enjoyed babysitting and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events. She also enjoyed her casino trips with her good friends, Sue, Mary and Evelyn.

She was an active member of Riley’s Wishes.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, George E. Perry; her three children, Roland J. Perry and his wife Maura of Ballston Spa, Lawrence E. Perry and his wife Tammy of Ticonderoga, and Claire LaFountain and her husband, Peter, of Ticonderoga; two brothers, Robert E. Young of Norway, ME and David Young of New Jersey; and one sister, Linda Frost and her husband Brad of Dixfield, ME. She is also survived by her five grandchildren.

Relatives and friends called on Thursday, April 6 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A funeral service followed at the funeral home. The Rev. Mr. Elliott A. Shaw officiated. A reception followed the services at the Ticonderoga Elks Lodge.

Interment will take place later in the spring at the family plot of the Mt. Hope Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.

Donations in Mrs. Perry’s memory may be made to Riley’s Wishes, Inc., P.O. Box 52, Ticonderoga, New York 12883.