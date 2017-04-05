× Expand Photo provided Margaret Helene Lee Laing

John 11:25: “Jesus said to her, ‘I am the Resurrection and the Life. Whoever believes in, adheres to, trusts in, and relies on me, although he may die, yet he shall live.’” — Amplified Bible.

MORIAH — Margaret Helene Lee Laing, formerly of Moriah, breathed her first breath of celestial air at 3:15 a.m. on Monday, March 27, 2017 AD. Her beloved daughters, Rebecca Helene Laing and Phyllis Margaret Wilsey, together with Phyllis’ husband Brian, were by her side.

Born in Whitehall, Jan. 29, 1927, Margaret was the daughter of the late Holly and Jesse G. (Jones) Lee. She was raised in Whitehall and took her nurse’s training in Samaritan Hospital, Troy. That training was interrupted when her older brother, Richard Lee, on leave from World War II service in the Coast Guard, brought home his best friend and shipmate, Freddie Laing.

Margaret and Freddie were married for 67 wonderful years, until Freddie passed away on April 15, 2013. Margaret worked for a time as a telephone operator, a position of much trust and responsibility in the era prior to automation. She also put her nursing skills to work in various staff and private positions — and especially in raising their family. Together they bore the grief of the unexpected death of their 59-year-old son, David M. Laing, on Oct. 25, 2009.

David’s widow, Ruth, and their sons, Freddie Charles (Marissa) and Daniel, and their three children, all living in Moriah, survive Margaret. She is also survived by Phyllis’ two daughters, Dawn Britt and Rachel (Mrs. Mario) Tribunella of Scotia and their six children; four brothers, Richard Lee of Queensbury, Holly Lee of Fly Creek, Donald Lee of Crawfordville, Fla., and Robert Lee of Clearwater, Fla., and many nieces and nephews.

Here and there throughout the U.S., and especially in Moriah, Margaret has surviving “spiritual children,” now adults who well remember her loving them and urging them to adhere to, trust in, and rely on her lord and savior Jesus Christ.

A remembrance gathering is planned for Saturday, April 15 at Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home in Ticonderoga at 1 p.m., with service at 2 p.m. A graveside service will take place at a later date at the family plot of the South Moriah Cemetery.

