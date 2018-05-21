Margaret Peg Ann Secone, 85, of 15 Harris Point Way, Ticonderoga, NY and Surfside Beach, SC passed away Thursday, May 17, 2018 at Pine Harbour Assisted Living Facility, Plattsburgh, NY.She was born March 31, 1933 in Ticonderoga, NY, the daughter of Herbert and Lutie (LaTour) Barber.She married Tobia J. Secone on November 21, 1953. He predeceased her on July 15, 2014.Peg attended Ticonderoga schools and graduated from high school in 1950. She attended Dutchess Community College, Poughkeepsie, NY, graduating in 1968 with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing. Peg worked for 27 years as a staff attendant and Registered Nurse at the Hudson River Psychiatric Center, retiring in 1983. She moved back to Ticonderoga and lived on Eagle Lake for more than 30 years. She spent the last year living at Pine Harbour Assisted Living Facility where she enjoyed many activities and friendships and received excellent care.Peg was a long-time member of the Ticonderoga Garden Club and the Between the Lakes Chapter of the Red Hat Ladies. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, walking, boating, reading and time in her kitchen. Peg loved hosting visits from her family and friends at her camp on Eagle Lake and at her condominium in Surfside Beach.She is survived by a son, Michael Secone and Janis M. Lee of Canton, NY; a daughter, Toni and Sandy Hadlick of Ponte Vedra, FL; three grandchildren, Christie Lee, Jada Secone and Camden Secone; two great-grandchildren, Annemarie and Emilee; a niece Dona Lansing and three nephews, John Secone, Roger Baxter and Randy Baxter. In addition to her husband, she was also predeceased by her brother, David Barber and her sister, Doris Baxter.Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at the Wilcox and Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.A Graveside Service at St. Marys Parish Cemetery, Ticonderoga will be held after the calling hours. The Rev. Mr. Elliott A. Shaw will officiate.To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com