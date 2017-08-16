× Expand Photo provided Marian D. Porter

DOLGEVILLE | Mrs. Marian D. Porter, 93, of 735 Brockett Road in Dolgeville, died July 22, 2017 at Little Falls Hospital of natural causes. At the time of her passing she was comforted by her daughter Barbara.

She was born in Dolgeville on Jan. 27, 1924, the daughter of the late Clyde O. and Margaret E. (Woolever) Davis. She was a graduate and class valedictorian of 1941 of Dolgeville Central School. She continued her education by graduating from the New York College for Teachers in Albany (Albany Business School).

Her marriage to Charles D. Porter took place on Aug. 31, 1947 in the Universalist Church in Dolgeville. They would have celebrated 70 years of marriage this August.

Marian was employed by the Dolgeville Central School as the Business Teacher. She taught business and typing for many years.

Her affiliations included the Dolgeville Teachers Association, the Herkimer County Retired Teachers Association, the Daughters of the American Revolution, where she served as the Regent. She also taught business at Herkimer County Community College on a part time basis. Her personal interest was in traveling with her husband, ceramics, gardening, cards, especially pinochle and bridge. Marian also did tax preparations for family and friends throughout the years. A special highlight her life was when she and her husband were designated Queen and King of the 2015 Violet Festival for the village of Dolgeville.

She is survived by her husband Charles, her daughters, Barbara Porter, Linda and her husband Nelson (Jody) Post Jr. of Salida, CO; her grandchildren, Michael and his wife Karina Post of Salida, CO and Meredith and her husband Dave Kintner of California; her great grandchildren, Porter, Orion and Gloria Post all of Salida, CO and Clara Kintner and Sydney Davis Kintner.

She was predeceased by a brother Kenneth Davis.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 29 at the Roberts Funeral Home, 3 Faville Avenue, Dolgeville. Burial followed in the Rural Park Cemetery Inghams Mills.

Memorials in her name may be made to the Little Falls Hospital 3rd Floor, Little Falls, NY 13365.

A message of sympathy or a remembrance of Marian may be sent to the family at robertsfuneralcare.com.