SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. — Marie J. Goodrich, 80, died on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

Marie was born in Ticonderoga on March 8, 1936 to Arthur and Mary (Newtown) Nadeau. She served in the U.S. Air Force and of her many places of employment, she really enjoyed working as a teacher’s aide at the Saxtons River Elementary School.

She raised her family, made many friends along the way, and was always involved with the various functions of her church. She is the widow of Harvey A. Goodrich.

Marie is survived by her son Kirk Goodrich; daughters Tracie Tiller, April Goodrich, Tamie Goodrich, and Robin Dawson; her siblings Art, Steven, Charlie, and Phyllis Nadeau, and Regina Tucker, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Burial and celebration of Marie’s life will be at the Jamaica Cemetery, Jamaica, Vt. on Saturday, May 20 at 1 p.m.