Marie J. Goodrich

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. — Marie J. Goodrich, 80, died on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. 

Marie was born in Ticonderoga on March 8, 1936 to Arthur and Mary (Newtown) Nadeau. She served in the U.S. Air Force and of her many places of employment, she really enjoyed working as a teacher’s aide at the Saxtons River Elementary School. 

She raised her family, made many friends along the way, and was always involved with the various functions of her church. She is the widow of Harvey A. Goodrich.

Marie is survived by her son Kirk Goodrich; daughters Tracie Tiller, April Goodrich, Tamie Goodrich, and Robin Dawson; her siblings Art, Steven, Charlie, and Phyllis Nadeau, and Regina Tucker, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Burial and celebration of Marie’s life will be at the Jamaica Cemetery, Jamaica, Vt. on Saturday, May 20 at 1 p.m.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines