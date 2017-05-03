× Expand Photo provided Marion D. Chamberlain

PORT HENRY — Marion D. Chamberlain, 91, of Port Henry, passed away peacefully at Helen Porter Nursing Home on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

She enjoyed living a very active and fun life, traveling, golfing, camping, dancing, music, shopping, shuffleboard, cards, cook outs, church, going out to eat and most of all spending time with family and friends.

Marion worked at her family owned business, Nu Way Laundry for many years then worked at Simmons in Vergennes, Vt. until her retirement.

She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph E. Catanzarita and Evelyn M. (Brooks) Catanzarita; her brothers, Francis Catanzarita and William Catanzarita (Elizabeth Shea); and her sister Lucile (Catanzarita) Sprague (Earl Sprague).

Marion is survived by her daughter Norma (Baker) Rice and her son-in-law Arthur Rice of Port Henry; her grandchildren, Shannon Brassard and her husband Arthur Brassard of Port Henry, Shawn Rice and his partner JoAnne Smith of Ticonderoga, and her great Grandchildren, Tyler Florio, Taylor Brassard and Abbigale Smith; several nieces and nephews and her husband Charles (Ed) Chamberlain.

There will be no calling hours at the request of Marion. A private burial was held on April 28, 2017.