Severance, NY and East Petersburg, Pa.; Marion F. (Moynihan) Stowell, 100 passed away June 19, 2018 at the Homestead Village Advance Living Center in Lancaster, Pa.Marion was born January 3, 1918 in Glens Falls, NY the daughter of the late Francis B. and Mary Smith Moynihan. She was a long time resident of Schroon Lake. She recently resided with her daughter and son in law Arlene F. Stowell King and the Rev. James L. King, ( a 20 year veteran of the US Air Force), of East Petersburg, Pa. prior to her moving to the Homestead Village Enhanced Living Center.In addition to her parents Marion was predeceased by her husband B. Chester Stowell, her son David C. Stowell and her brother Francis Moynihan.Marion was employed at James Cheney Originals Christmas Decorations manufacturing Co. for many years. She was a long time communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Schroon Lake.In addition to her daughter and son-in-law, Marion is survived by her son Duane C. Stowell, a 38 year over the road truck driver, of Branford, Fl., her daughter in law Gloria J. Stowell of Rosamond, Ca. and her former daughters in law Shelly Stowell of Branford Fl. and Mary Williford Kilgore of Melbourne, Fl. her sister in law Catherine (Kate) Moynihan of Sarasota, Fl., her 8 grandchildren and 15 + great grandchildren 11 great, great, grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.Marion requested that there be no calling hours or funeral service. A graveside service will take place at a later date.The family requests that memorials take the form of donations to the Schroon Lake Emergency Squad, Schroon Lake, NY 12870.To offer on line condolences please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.