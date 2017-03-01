Martha Backus

TICONDEROGA — Martha Backus passed away peacefully in Massena on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 surrounding by family.

She was a long time resident of Putnam Station and Ticonderoga.

She worked as a health care professional. Her kindness and hugs were her Moto. The Bible was her guide.

She was predeceased by her husband Vernon Backus and son Thomas Backus.

Survived by her daughters Connie Backus of Chase Mills, Cindy Backus Beshaw of Massena, Donna Backus of Chase Mills. Grandchildren Gabriel and Thomas Beshaw of Philadelphia, PA. Granddaughter Rachel Beshaw of Massena.

Services were held at Saturday Feb. 25, 2017 at 1 p.m. in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 71 Bailey Road, Massena.

Burial will be in the spring. 

