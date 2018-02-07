MINERVA | Marvin Raymond Gonyo was born on June 16, 1937 and passed away on Jan. 27, 2018 at his home in Minerva.

He was the son of the late Raymond and Elsie (DuPrey) Gonyo.

On Sept. 14, 1957 Marvin married Joyce Steele of North Creek.

He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years, Joyce Gonyo, who passed away on Jan. 4, 2018, and son Daniel James Gonyo.

He is survived by his children, Joseph Gonyo and his wife Patty of Olmstedville; Debra Hurley of Plattsburgh and David Gonyo of Minerva. He is also survived by Brenda and husband Casey Prosser of Pottersville; SueAnne and husband Michael Sheedy of Florida; and James Gonyo and wife Erin of Minerva, as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Donations may be made in Marvin’s memory to the High Peaks Hospice.

Please visit the funeral arrangements at alexanderfh.net.