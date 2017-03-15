Mary A. Stockwell

PORT HENRY — Mary A. Stockwell, 63, of Port Henry, passed away on March 7, 2017 at CVPH in Plattsburgh. She was born in Ticonderoga on Feb. 3, 1954. She was the daughter of Napoleon and Doris (Budwick) Marcotte.

Mary  “Angel” is survived by her committed husband  and the love of her life Richard Stockwell of 43 years. Three children Scott Stockwell of Keeseville, Richard Stockwell of Mineville, April  Holman of Port Henry. She was also survived by her grand children and great grand children. She had a special place in her heart for her grandson Michael whom she was caring for. In addition she was survived by her brother Napoleon (Judy) Marcotte of Moriah, Linda Anauo of North Hudson and Dory (Terry) Fire of Blue Ridge. Also several nieces and nephews.  

She was predeceased by her parents and brother Robert Marcotte and brother in law Frank Anauo.  

Mary loved her children, grandchildren and great grand children.  She also had a special fondness for her pets.  She was a meticulous homemaker and loved watching children throughout the years.  

There will be no calling hours but the family would appreciate visits, calls and cards.  Arrangements are in the care of the Harland Funeral Home.  

Top Headlines