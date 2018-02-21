× Expand Photo provided Mary Anne Barber

TICONDEROGA/BALLSTON SPA | Mary Anne “Mimi” (Wardell) Barber, 56, of Ballston Spa and formerly of Ticonderoga, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, at the Saratoga Hospital.

Born in Glens Falls, July 5, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Frank S. and Pauline (Lauler) Wardell.

Mary Anne grew up in Ticonderoga and was a graduate of St. Mary’s Catholic School and Ticonderoga High School. While in high school, she participated in many sports, including track, soccer, basketball and shot put.

Mary Anne was also a graduate of Siena College and attended the College of St. Rose.

Her hobbies included cooking, cross stitching, and camping at her family camp in Crown Point. She loved to spend time with her family.

Her greatest enjoyment are her two sons, who she loves dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three brothers, Robert Wardell, Daniel Wardell and James Thomas “Tom” Wardell.

Survivors include her two sons, Justin Barber and Dylan Barber, both of Hudson Falls; and one nephew, John Thomas Wardell of Queensbury. She is also survived by her lifelong and best friend, Mary Susan Gijanto-Paeth.

A graveside service will take place in the spring at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.