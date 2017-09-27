× Expand Photo provided Mary Arthur (Gunning) Stanley

CROWN POINT | Mary Arthur (Gunning) Stanley, 90, of Crown Point passed away on Thursday, Sept. 21 at Heritage Commons Residential Health Care of Ticonderoga.

Born in Ticonderoga on July 2, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Helen (Arthur) Gunning.

Stanley was a 1945 graduate of Ticonderoga High School. She was a lifetime Ticonderoga and Crown Point resident. Her and her husband, Joseph Stanley, owned and operated the Stanley Farm in Ticonderoga and later the Stanley Market on Mt. Hope Avenue in Ticonderoga for many years.

Mary was employed as a Bank Teller at the Champlain National Bank in Crown Point for many years.

She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Court St. Mary’s # 794 of Ticonderoga and the Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks # 1494 of Ticonderoga.

She was pre-deceased by her husband of 63 years, Joseph Stanley, on June 21, 2009. She was also pre-deceased by her brother, John Gunning.

Survivors include her two sons, Michael Stanley and his wife, Lisa, of Charlotte, North Carolina and Walter Stanley and his wife, Michelle, of Argyle; and one sister, Elizabeth “Jim” Bevilacqua of Saranac Lake. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends called Sunday, Sept. 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home at 11 Algonkin St. in Ticonderoga.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Monday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Kevin D. McEwan, pastor, officiated.

The Rite of Committal followed at the family plot of St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

To offer online condolences, visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.

Donations in Mary’s memory may be made to Heritage Commons Nursing Home, 1019 Wicker St., Ticonderoga, New York 12883.