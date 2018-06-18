Mineville- Mary C. Petro, 75, of Fisher Hill Road passed away Thursday June 14th 2018 surrounded by her family.She was born in St. Jean’s Quebec on May 14th 1943, the daughter of Rose (Bellrose) and Joseph Riendeau.She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother (GaGa) and friend. She loved being around her family.She was predeceased by her parents and two sisters, Nicole Petro and Mickey Riendeau.Survivors include her loving husband Ronald, son Richard Petro, daughter Susan (Douglas) Munson Jr. and three grandchildren Rachelle (Richard) Young, Nicholas Petro and Ryan Munson; two brothers, John Riendeau and Claude (Cathy) Riendeau and one sister, Louise (Kenny) Bobbie and several nieces and nephews.There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, June 21st 2018 at St. Patrick’s Church in Port Henry, NY at 1:00 pm.Donations in her memory can be made to New England Medical Center, Transplant Unit, Boston Ma or to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital.To leave condolences for the family please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com.