TICONDEROGA | Mary Harland Kissel of Ticonderoga passed away peacefully at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

Mary was born Oct. 7, 1929 in Plattsburgh, the daughter of Raymond and Gladys (Gibbs) Harland.

Mary loved sharing stories of her childhood and family growing up in Port Henry.

She was a very proud graduate of Port Henry High School in 1947 and graduated from St. Peter’s Hospital School of Nursing in 1950.

She was a very dedicated and respected nurse who served Moses-Ludington Hospital and its patients for 40 years.

It was at Moses Ludington where she made many lifelong friends and was known by many as one of the Three Marys — Mary Kissel, Mary Michalak (Laundree) and Mary Tennien.

Mary continued her service after retirement by volunteering in various capacities at Moses-Ludington Hospital.

Mary was a very active member in St. Mary’s Church and dedicated her retirement time to St. Mary’s School and its students. For years Mary enjoyed assisting with school breakfast and offering her service whenever needed. In her later years, Mary enjoyed attending the many local meals offered throughout the communities.

She often bragged that she and good friend Marge Lyons had their name entered the most into the Knights of Columbus dinner roll book.

Mary was predeceased by her husband Stanley, sister Marjorie Harrington and brother Jack Harland.

She is survived by her daughters, Margaret (Paul) Marotta of Nashville, Tennessee, Mary (Bernard) Pion of St. Albans, Vermont, and Ann (Garry) Malle of Essex Junction, Vermont; and her son Stash (Nicky) Kissel of Jamesville.

A very proud and dedicated grandmother and great grandmother, Mary is survived by 13 grandchildren, Katie (Bobby) Dawson, Nicholas, Molly, Adam, and Grace Marotta; Elizabeth and John Pion; Ryan, Olivia and Abigail Malle; August, Harland and Wesley Kissel and a great grandchild, Sawyer Dawson, along with several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends called on Monday, March 19 from 4-7 p.m. at the Harland Funeral Home in Port Henry. A mass of Christian burial was celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 20 at St. Mary’s Church in Ticonderoga.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Mary’s School in Ticonderoga.

To leave condolences for the family please visit harlandfuneralhome.com.