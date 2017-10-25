WEST WINDSOR, Vt. | Mary P. Carney Hurlburt, 79, of West Windsor, Vermont died Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 at home.

Born and raised in Ticonderoga, she had resided in West Windsor since 1967.

Mary retired after many years as a bus driver with the West Windsor-Plainsboro School District. She was a member of St. David the King Church in West Windsor and the Family Motor Coach Association. She and her husband spent many years of their retirement traveling around the country in their motorhome. In addition to being a wonderful cook, Mary was also an avid bowler playing in many leagues.

Daughter of the late John and Agnes (Dye) Carney, she is survived by her husband of 60 years, Henry N. Hurlburt; her son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Diane Hurlburt of West Windsor; her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Michael Wisniewski of Parsippany, New Jersey; her brother Patrick (Anna) Carney of Ticonderoga; two sisters, Lynda (Lynn) Goodness of Ballston Spa and Suzy (Brian) Haas of Burlington, Vermont. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Carolyn Smith, Lauren Hurlburt, Meghan Wisniewski, Ryan Wisniewski, Sean Wisniewski and one great-grandson Everett Smith.

A private memorial service was held at the Mather-Hodge Funeral Home in Princeton, New Jersey.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association.