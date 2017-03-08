TICONDEROGA — Mary Y. Michalak Laundree, 89, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2017, at Heritage Commons Residential Health Care of Ticonderoga.

Born in Witherbee, Oct. 2, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy (Genier) Johnson.

Mary was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga and was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga.

She was employed as a registered nurse at the Moses-Ludington Hospital of Ticonderoga for many years. Her entire life was dedicated to nursing and taking care of others, even while she was a resident of the Nursing Home. Her greatest joy was working at the hospital and sharing hospital stories.

She will be fondly remembered as one of the three Marys: Mary Michalak, Mary Kissel and Mary Tennien.

She was pre-deceased by her first husband, Edward Michalak and her second husband, Raymond Laundree.

Survivors include her three children, William Michalak and his wife, Wendy of Ticonderoga, Barbara Blacklock of Shannock, Rhode Island, and Michael Michalak and his wife, Michele of Nashville, TN; and one sister, Shirley Walraven of Ticonderoga. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Daniel (Brionna) Michalak, Nicholas Blacklock and Janelle (Jennifer) Blacklock; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Thursday, March 9 at 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Kevin D. McEwan, pastor, will officiate.

The Rite of Committal will take place in the spring at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

Donations in Mary’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s School, 64 Amherst Avenue, Ticonderoga, NY 12883.

