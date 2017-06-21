× Expand Photo provided Matthew James Jordan

TICONDEROGA / NORTH CLARENDON, Vt. — Matthew James Jordan, 32, of North Clarendon, Vt. and Ticonderoga, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2017 at his home.

Born in Ticonderoga, Feb. 7, 1985, he was the son of Edward J. Jordan of Ticonderoga and Susan E. (LaFountain) Chamberlain of North Clarendon, Vt.

Matt spent his childhood in Proctor and Rutland, Vt. He then moved back to Ticonderoga, and was a 2003 graduate of Ticonderoga High School.

He joined the U.S. Army National Guard in Vergennes, Vt. and served as a specialist for the 86th Infantry Brigade. He served his country in the Iraq War for 18 months.

He returned and moved back to Proctor, Vt. He worked at the Veterans Administration office in White River Junction as a scheduler.

Matt loved the outdoors. He especially loved fishing and hunting.

Survivors include his son, Damian Jordan of Ticonderoga; his father and step-mother, Edward and Michelle Jordan of Ticonderoga; his mother, Susan E. (LaFountain) Chamberlain of North Clarendon, Vt.; his step-father, Jeffrey Chamberlain of Proctor, Vt.; four siblings, Tyler C. LaFountain of Honolulu, Hawaii, Christie M. Deon of NC, Scott J. Deon, Jr. of NC, and Shawna Ross of Ticonderoga; his maternal grandparents, Arnold and Mary LaFountain of Ticonderoga; his paternal grandmother, Nancy Jordan of Hudson Falls; his great-grandmother, Nana Trudeau of Ticonderoga; and his mother’s companion, Gordon VanGuilder of North Clarendon, Vt.; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was pre-deceased by his paternal grandfather, Edward Jordan.

Relatives and friends may call Sunday, June 25, 2017 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 26, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Kevin D. McEwan, Pastor, will officiate.

The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery.

The family would like to express their thanks to the First Responders of Rutland, Vt.

Donations in Matt’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.