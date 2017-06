TICONDEROGA — Memorial services for John Cole Wiles, who passed away May 30, 2014, and his wife, Geraldine Joan Wiles, who passed away Sept. 25, 2016, of Ticonderoga, will take place on Saturday, June 24 from 10-11 a.m., with a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Kevin D. McEwan will officiate. Interment will follow at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga.