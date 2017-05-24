PORT HENRY — A memorial service and life celebration will be held at the Town of Moriah Country Club in Port Henry on Saturday, June 3 at 1:30 p.m. — in memory of Richard Thomas Davis, who passed away on Nov. 17, 2016.
