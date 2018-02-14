Michael D. Sweeney

NEW HAVEN | It is with great sadness that the family of Michael Daren Sweeney announce his passing on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, upon arrival at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury. He was 52 years old. Michael was born June 5, 1965, in New Jersey. He was the son of John Milton Sweeney and Gladys May Sweeney (nee Erny). Michael graduated from Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans in 1984 and married his high school sweetheart, Linda Ann Sweeney (nee Cook), on July 7 of the same year. Michael’s life was spent in service of his family, his community and anyone who crossed his path in need of his support. Michael took immense pride in his wife and children and together Michael and Linda had a hand in helping the community raise their children through Linda’s daycare. Michael had a passion for mechanics which was the early part of his professional career. Subsequently he worked for Beeman Elementary in New Haven, Foley Services in Rutland, and more recently he brought his dedication and passion for hard work and community to his position as the Project Manager at Silver Maple Construction Company in New Haven. Michael is survived by his wife Linda Ann Sweeney, by his children Ashley Brooke Paquette, Brittany May Leno, and Matthew David Sweeney and by his son-in-laws, Adam Joshua Paquette and Zane Hawk Leno. Michael is also survived by his grandchildren Hunter Michael Paquette and Josie Claire Paquette. He is survived also by his siblings John and wife Pam Sweeney, Al and wife Diane Sweeney, Ken and wife Barbara Sweeney, Karol & husband Jim Provost. He is also survived by nephews, nieces and their children who have all been touched deeply by him. Michael was the most dedicated supporter of Linda’s passion to fundraise and support efforts to find a cure for blood cancers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society through the following fundraising site in support of the Maine Lighthouse Ride which Linda, alongside her family and friends, will complete in honor of Michael: http://pages.teamintraining.org/uny/meride18/lsweeney. If you would like to help the Sweeney Family in a sustaining and meaningful way please visit: https://www.youcaring.com/lindasweeney-1090769. Arrangements are under the direction of the Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.sandersonfuneralservice.com.