Hague. Michael F. Cherubini, 71, of Hague, New York and formerly of South Hackensack, New Jersey, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

Born in Union City, New Jersey, October 11, 1946, he was the son of the late Mario and Grace (Peters) Cherubini.

Michael was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam War.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Infineum of Linden, New Jersey.

He was a life-long (over 50 years) member of the Hackensack, NJ, South Hackensack, NJ and Hague, NY Ambulance and Fire Departments. He served as Chief and Captain in various departments.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Maureen (Luyster) Cherubini; five sons and daughters-in-law, Jason and Courtney Peterson, Wally and Dawn Peterson, Michael and Karen Cherubini, Jeffrey and Angela Cherubini and James and Tricia Cherubini; eight grandchildren, Jack, Sara, TJ, Michael, Kylie, Max, Lucy and Skylar; one sister, Patricia Hintze; and one brother, Ricky Guerrieri.

He was pre-deceased by two brothers, Robert Guerrieri and Patrick Guerrieri.

Relatives and friends may call Saturday, July 7, 2018 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga, NY. Reception to follow at Hague Volunteer Fire Department in Hague, NY

A Memorial Service will take place at a later date at a time to be announced at the Hague Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Michael’s memory to the Hague Baptist Church Steeple Fund, c/o Hague Baptist Church, P.O. Box 648, 9830 Graphite Mountain Road, Hague, NY 12836.

