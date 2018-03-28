WITHERBEE | Michael P. Allen passed away on March 16, 2018 at his home in Witherbee, in the loving arms of his wife Mary Anne and under the care of High Peaks Hospice.

He was born 70 years ago in Ticonderoga, the son of Robert L. and Emily (Molly) Allen of Mineville.

Mike was a graduate of Moriah Central School and attended Hudson Valley Community College before going to work for International Paper Co.

Shortly thereafter, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served a two year tour of duty as a generator operator for the hawk missile sites in Germany.

Upon his return, he re-entered the workforce at International Paper and retired with 39 years of service.

Michael loved Harleys, fast cars of every kind, Chevrolets and especially his Corvettes. He was also fascinated with airplanes and flying, and obtained his private pilot’s license in 1986. There really wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix or build and his greatest building accomplishment was the completion of his log home on Silver Hill, one of the first log homes to be raised in the region.

He was always working on a project or two or three in his workshop and had at least one project underway in his garage at all times.

Michael is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Anne (Wojciukiewicz) Allen; his brothers Steven (Patricia) Allen and Robert J. (Barbara) Allen; his dearest sister-in-law Cecelia A. Wojciukiewicz and sister-in-law Katherine (Frank) Puglia; a nephew, Evan (Kearstin) Allen; and three nieces, Erica (Kane) Sleeper, Ashleigh Allen and Tracy (Shawn) Paradise.

Arrangements are in the hands of Harland Funeral Home in Port Henry.

Calling hours were Thursday, March 22 from 5-7 p.m. at the Harland Funeral Home in Port Henry. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, March 23 at All Saints Catholic Church in Mineville. There was be a gathering of family and friends at the Mineville VFW, Mineville, directly after the funeral Mass on Friday.

Donations in Mike’s memory (in lieu of flowers) may be made to the Mineville/Witherbee Fire Department in Mineville, the Town of Moriah Ambulance Squad in Moriah or the Catholic Community of Moriah, St. Patrick’s Place, Port Henry.

