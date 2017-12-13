WILLSBORO | Michael W. McClellan, 63, passed away at his home in Willsboro with his loving wife Patsy at his side.

He was born on Aug. 23, 1954 to Helen (Begnauche) and William McClellan in Ticonderoga.

He graduated from Moriah Central School in 1972 and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he excelled as an avionic systems specialist.

After his military service he moved back to Mineville and found employment at Goodrich as a calibration technician until retiring in 2010.

Mike loved hunting, especially for turkeys, and just spending time in the woods walking the many trails at hunting camp. He was an avid gun collector with a great deal of knowledge about them. He enjoyed boating and fishing on Lake Champlain with family and friends; was a remarkable swimmer going in the water whenever he had the chance. He was also a New York Rangers hockey fan for many years.

He was a very well informed person always willing to help anyone and touched more lives than he ever realized.

Mike met his soul mate, Patsy, through mutual friends on March 23, 2012, they married in a private ceremony on September 17, 2016 at the lighthouse in Crown Point.

He is survived by his wife Patsy (Brown) McClellan, a son James McClellan of Millbrook, Alabama from a previous marriage to Roberta Blaise and a sister Donna (Mike) Parent of Ticonderoga.

He was predeceased by his parents.

At Mike’s request there is no funeral or service.

Donations in Mike’s memory can be made to High Peaks Hospice at P.O. Box 192, Port Henry, or at highpeakshospice.org.

