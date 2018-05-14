Ticonderoga. Mildred Elizabeth Bain, 88, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at the University of Vermont Medical Center of Burlington, Vermont.

Born in Putnam Station, July 10, 1929, she was the daughter of the late William and Margaret (O’Connor) Bain.

Mildred was a lifelong resident of Putnam Station and Ticonderoga. She was a waitress and Restaurant Owner with a great work ethic. She was the owner of the former School House Restaurant on Streetroad in Ticonderoga for 20 years. Millie was devoted to working and helping to support her family from a very young age.

Her greatest enjoyment was her family. She especially treasured hosting a monumental Christmas celebration every year with her entire family together.

She was pre-deceased by one son, Joel Hamel.

She is survived by four children, Rene O. Hamel (Patricia) of Putnam Station, Annette Dedrick (Robert) of Ticonderoga, Paul R. Hamel (Betty) of Ticonderoga, and Pamela Cuomo (Jeffrey) of Whitehall; one sister, Shirley Randall of Putnam Station; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call Thursday, May 17, 2018 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Memorial Service will follow at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 17th, at the Funeral Home. The Rev. Mr. Elliott A. Shaw will officiate.

Interment will take place on Friday, May 18th at 10 a.m at the family plot of the Meadow Knoll Cemetery of Putnam Station.

Donations in Mildred’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com