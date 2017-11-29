× Expand Photo provided Myrtle M. McIntyre

PUTNAM STATION | Myrtle M. McIntyre of Putnam Station Station, NY passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 23, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on June 15, 1926, she was the daughter of Walter and Leta B. (Jones) Mercure.

Myrtle attended Ticonderoga High School and married J. Edward McIntyre (Ned) on January 26th, 1945 in Putnam Station, NY. They made their home in Putnam and operated a dairy farm for over 50 years. Myrtle was the Rural Postal Carrier for Putnam for 35 years and a lifelong member of the Putnam United Presbyterian Church.

Myrtle enjoyed spending time with family, square dancing, going on senior outings and luncheons, family birthday parties and especially eating lunch at the Burleigh luncheonette with her sister Belva. There was hardly a time when you didn’t see the sisters together. They shared a bond that will never be broken.

Myrtle leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness .

Besides her parents, Myrtle was predeceased by her husband, Ned, her son, Richard and great grandson, Jacob and four brothers, Donald, Fauldin, Everett and Arthur Mercure.

Survivors include her sister, Belva Blood; her three children, James McIntyre (Sylvia), Sharon Moore (Allen), and Peter McIntyre (Jessica), and daughter in law, Jean McIntyre. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Rebecca Moore (Scott), David Granger (Heather), Michael Burnett (Jennifer), Scott Burnett (Becky), Timothy, Jonathan, and Beth McIntyre, Brittney Blackwell (Drew), Nedra , Shannel, Maddy McIntyre and Brian McIntyre (Lauren). She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Mandy Moore , Brett Moore, Braiden McIntyre, Sammuel McIntyre, Brock, Everett , Preston Burnett, Jairus Burnett and Molly Granger (in 2018); and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Putnam United Presbyterian Church on Saturday, December 9th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. with the Reverend Bruce Tamlyn officiating. Burial will follow at the Meadow Knoll cemetery and a reception to follow at the Putnam Fire House.

Contributions may be made in Myrtle’s memory to the Putnam United Presbyterian Church, Putnam Station, NY.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.