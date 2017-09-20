× Expand Photo provided Nancy Tierney

TICONDEROGA | Nancy Hill Tierney, 89, of Ticonderoga passed away on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 at the Moses-Ludington Nursing Home of Ticonderoga, surrounded by her loving family.

Nancy was born at the Moses-Ludington Hospital in Ticonderoga on Sept. 3, 1928, the daughter of Mary (Donovan) and Mark Bennett Hill.

She was a sibling to Robert J. (Pauline) Hill, Richard D. (Nina) Hill, and Barbara Jane Hill (Robert) Kingsley.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents and both brothers and one sister-in-law.

In June, 1948, Nancy married Farley Patrick Tierney.

Between the years of 1950 and 1979, Nancy and Farley raised their children, Colleen (Richard) Bessett, Farley Pat (Carrie) Tierney, Scott (Marjorie) Tierney, Shannon Tierney, Bridget Weaver, Kelly (Robert) Woods, Kieran (Ronald) Plouffe and Thad Tierney.

One daughter, Mary, was deceased at birth.

After her last child started school, Nancy went to work at the Gunning Agency.

Although Nancy was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga, she visited many states, also visiting Canada, Ireland and Brazil.

Nancy was a graduate of the Ticonderoga High School, Class of 1946, and a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga.

She was involved with many area and community organizations. She participated in the Forest Theater, airplane spotting during WWII, Cornell Co-op Home Demonstration, and was a member and officer of the Ticonderoga Historical Society for over 40 years.

Nancy was an associate of Fort Ticonderoga, International Paper CAC member, served on the Essex County Office for the Aging Advisory Board, delivered meals on wheels and taught the osteoporosis class for 25 years. She was the leader of the Teapot gang.

In her late 80s, Nancy attended several IL Volo concerts — yes, she was a groupie! She was also a fan of Star Trek and Elvis.

Nancy was a real patriot and had the privilege of shaking hands with President Jimmy Carter, and she always attended the raising and lowering of the American flag on Memorial Day and Veterans Day with the Ticonderoga American Legion.

She was predeceased by her husband, Farley P. Tierney, Sr. on March 13, 1997.

Apart from her sister and one sister-in-law (Pauline Hill), Nancy is survived by her children and their spouses and also by her grandchildren; Molly Bessett Bechard, FP Tierney III, Sarah Tierney Kuhl, Eain Tierney, Danielle Tierney, Justin Tierney, Shya Tierney, Julia O’Connor Bair, William Panebaker, Alex Woods, Carrie Woods and Adrien Plouffe; and her great-grandchildren, David Bechard, Jr., Keegan Tierney, Conall Tierney, Lochlann Tierney, Makayla Tierney, Tierney Bair, Konnor Bair, Nora Panebaker, Adelaide Woods, and Weslyn Woods; as well as many nieces and nephews, and wonderful friends.

Relatives and friends called Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A funeral service followed. The Rev. Kevin D. McEwan, Pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, officiated.

The rite of committal followed at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to the Ticonderoga Historical Society Balustrade Fund, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga, NY 12883.

“Yes, there are angels on earth and they work at the Moses-Ludington Nursing Home — I loved you angels.”

To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.