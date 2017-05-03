KEESEVILLE – Nelson G. Sayward, 70, of State Route 22, Keeseville, died Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at his home.

He was born in Burlington, Vt., Sept. 1, 1946, the son of Richard and Ruth (Wade) Sayward.

Service details are incomplete at this time, but will be announced with his full obituary in later May.

Arrangements are in the care of the Hamilton Funeral Home, 124 Clinton Street, Keeseville, 834-7667. To offer an online condolence, share a symbolic gesture, or share a photo in memory of Nelson please visit hamiltonfuneralhome.com.