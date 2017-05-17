KEESEVILLE — Nelson G. Sayward, Sr., passed away unexpectedly at his home in Keeseville on April 26.

He was born in Burlington, Vt. on Sept. 1, 1946. His parents were Richard K. and Ruth (Wade) Sayward, who both predeceased him.

He is survived by his children, Nelson G. Sayward, Jr. and his wife, Robin; Brian and Sharmon (McGuinness) Sayward; Vicky Sayward Frazier; several grandchildren, Cody and Tanner Ashline, Shane, Brianne, Kristen and Jessica Sayward; and 15 great-grandchildren all from the surrounding areas of New York and Vermont.

He is also survived by his older brothers, Kenneth R. (Teresa) Sayward and Irwin (Rose Ann) Sayward, as well as several nieces and nephews all of Willsboro.

In addition to his parents, Nelson was predeceased by his infant daughter, Nancy Jean; first wife, Jennifer (St. Andrews); and nephews, Kyle and Mark Allen Sayward.

Nelson grew up on the family farm known as “The Sheldon Homestead” in Willsboro. He attended Willsboro Central School until he joined the United States Navy, serving his country in Vietnam.

After his tour of duty in Vietnam in 1967, he began a career at Cabot Industries, later known as Interpace Corporation and now, NYCO Minerals, in his home town of Willsboro. He worked there until he retired in 2011.

Nelson was a quiet and reserved man who was happiest when he was out on the open roads riding his motorcycle. He was especially proud of his Harley Davidson Chopper from the 1970s.

He was a member of the BPOE Elks Lodge #2072 in Keeseville and also of the Veterans of Foreign War VFW Post #1505 in Keeseville. He had many friends and acquaintances at both locations, and enjoyed spending time with everyone there.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, May 20, at 11 a.m., in Calvary Cemetery in Willsboro. Rev. William G. Reamer will officiate. Military honors, as well as an elk’s service, will follow.

Arrangements are in the care of the Hamilton Funeral Home. To offer an online condolence, share a symbolic gesture or share a photo in memory of Nelson, please visit hamiltonfuneralhome.com.