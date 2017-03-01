(1946 – 2017)

EASTMAN, GA — Noreen (Landers) Morris, 70, passed away on Feb. 17, 2017 at her residence.

Noreen was a native of Ticonderoga. She retired from Ryobi Platics in Poinciana, Fla. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, reading and was an avid angel collector.

Daughter of the late Mary E. (Galusha) and John E. Landers, widow of Albert Anauo, Sr., and was preceded in death by two daughters Melissa Riobe, and Nora Helen Anauo; brother John and Sister, Gemila Landers.

Survivors include her son, Albert Anauo Jr. (Angela) of Chester, GA; six grandchildren — Annabella Anauo, Abbygail Annauo of Chester, GA, Ashley Anauo of Orlando, Fla., Justyce Dakota Anauo and Hunter Lane Anauo both of Kissimmee, Fla. and Lanessa Riobe of Ocala, Fla. and also Great Grand Daughter Aaliya Garcia.

She is also survived by nine sisters and two brothers: Janice Smith of Ticonderoga, Patricia Anauo of Kissimmee, Fla., Catherine Anauo of North Tonawanda, Betty Messier (Charles) of Ticonderoga, NY, David Landers (Suzanne) of Hague, Andrea Landers of Plattsburgh, Susanna Feltis (Frank) of Souix Falls, SD, Judy Howard of Reno, NV, Sally Senneville (Edward) of Ticonderoga, Carol Abraham (Robert) of Gloversville and Bartholomew Landers (Dawn) of Mayfield.

She is also survived by sister of the heart Marilyn Mullis (Sammy). Special friends Elizabeth Floyd (Coty), Pauline Johnson (Tim) and Paul Evens, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date in Ticonderoga.