TICONDEROGA | Norma Ann Strong Sage of Ticonderoga passed away very peacefully on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Born in Ticonderoga, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Ruby Strong.

Norma’s parents owned the Corner Market in Ticonderoga for many years. Norma was the manager for over 20 years, during that time.

Norma was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga and was a graduate of Ticonderoga High School.

She married Gordon Sage on Feb. 27, 1971 in Granville, with a reception that followed at The Chateau.

They spent their honeymoon in Woodstock, Vermont at the Woodstock Inn, which was a favorite place for them to visit for years to come.

Norma began dancing at the age of four with the Keaton twins. She dedicated over 50 years to the art of dance, where most summers she would travel to New York City for the annual “Dance Convention.”

Her dance students were her life. At the peak of her career, she had over 200 active students enrolled in acrobat, jazz, modern dance, ballet and tap.

Norma formed the dance troupe “Magic Shooz,” who performed yearly for the Art Potter Scholarship Dinner Show.

Norma and Gordon loved traveling. They would spend three weeks most winters in Florida visiting their “Black Point Road friends,” whom they met during their 46 summers at their Camp Camelot on Black Point Road.

In October of 2001, Norma took her first plane trip and they went to Paris, France, where they spent a week and also a week in London, England, where they stayed with their friends Dick and Terry Sambrook.

Norma was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Gordon G. Sage. She is also survived by her nephew, Larry Lyon of Austin, Texas and many dear friends.

She was pre-deceased by her fiance, Richard Moore, in 1970. She was also pre-deceased by her brother, Robert Strong.

Relatives and friends called on Friday, Aug. 25 from at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin Street, Ticonderoga.

A funeral service will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev Scott Tyler will officiate.

Entombment will follow in the family mausoleum in the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.

Donations in Norma’s memory may be made to High Peaks Hospice, P.O. Box 192, Port Henry, NY 12974 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.