SCHROON LAKE — Norma D. Stowell passed away quietly on Feb. 21, 2017.

Born in Ticonderoga on Aug. 20, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Leonore Johndrow (Witzemann) of Schroon Lake, where Norma resided for most of her life and was well loved in the community.

She was a mom to many during her lengthy employment at Schroon Lake Central School and enjoyed a close relationship with many of the students and teachers there. In her later years, she was an employee of the Schroon Lake Volunteer Fire Department and was proud to contribute to the efforts on the fine men and women who served the emergency needs of their fellow citizens. She was a lifelong member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Schroon Lake and a believer in acts of kindness towards others. She was a talented musician and a lover of all of God’s creatures. She possessed a sharp-witted sense of humor and always appreciated a good laugh.

Mrs. Stowell was predeceased by her husband, Stanley B. Stowell, and her daughter Joan J Broughton. She is survived by her two daughters, Deborah L. (Gary) Wallace of Chestertown and Judith A. (Michael) DeZalia of Voorheesville; five grandchildren, Travis (Jess) Wallace, Jaime (Chris) Tierney, Joshua Wallace, Amanda (Jamison) DeZalia Burks and Kelsey DeZalia; four step children, Michael R. Stowell, Andrew (Tracey) Stowell, Marie (Mark) Noeth and Benjamin Stowell; five step grandchildren, Elizabeth Stowell, Sayre and Tanner Stowell, and Ethan and Evan Staats; and two great grandchildren, Zoe and Cameron Wallace. Norma was also looking forward to the arrival of her newest great grandson, Oliver, expected this May.

No calling hours were arranged, as Norma’s decision was to make a selfless gift for the benefit of others to Albany Medical Center Hospital. Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of her life at the Schroon Lake Fire Department in Schroon Lake on April 22, from 1-3 p.m.

Memorials may be made in Norma’s name to the North Country SPCA, PO Box 55, Elizabethtown or the Schroon Lake Emergency Squad, 28 Industrial Drive, Schroon Lake. To express online condolences please visit edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.