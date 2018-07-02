Norma Jean (Burleson) Maye, born in Bakersfield, North Carolina on October 5, 1934, the daughter of Hershel Burleson and Mae (Ward) Burleson, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at 1:43 A.M. on June 26, 2018 at the Elderwood nursing home in Ticonderoga, New York. Jean was predeceased by her brothers; Carl and Clyde, and sisters; Francis, Pauline and Geraldine. Jean is survived by her family: Father of her sons Richard (Dick) Maye, along with Rick and his wife Teresa, and their daughters Ricka and Catie, Dennis, John and his daughters Jordan (great granddaughter, Aria Smith), Whitney, and Samantha, Jerry, Dwayne, wife Rose, and their daughters Megan and Maggie, Mark and his wife Debbie, and their children, Ashley, Mark, and Joe. And siblings; George (Diane), Frank (Mary), Louise, Margie, her sister in law Evelyn and several nieces and nephews. Jean's love for her family was immense. Jean’s boys were her world and later her grandchildren became her pride and joy, often becoming the peacemaker between them and their parents. Jean always had a tender touch and a “bite to eat” for when they were around. Jean was known by many as the sweet lady who raised all those MAYE boys in Cheever. But to those who knew her well, knew her as the mother, grandmother, sister, friend that was precious to have in their life. Our visions of Jean is to now be reunited with her family that has gone before her, drinking a cup of steaming hot coffee and watching Food Network on television while reminiscing about long ago. We will eternally love and miss her. Her wishes were to have no services but for everyone to be kind to one another. Any donations can be made to the Elderwood nursing home, for their Arts and Crafts fund.