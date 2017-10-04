TICONDEROGA | Norman J. Trudeau passed peacefully on Sept. 25, 2017. He was born on July 11, 1946 in Ticonderoga.

Norman served in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam and worked for over 30 years for Verizon before retiring in 2001.

He will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him and remembered for being a loving and proud father and husband, and for his immense gentleness and kindness.

Norman is survived by his wife Patricia of nearly 50 years, his three sons Mark, Eric and Jason, his sister Jean, his grandchildren Jessica, Cassandra, Mark, Riley, Taylor and Skylar and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.