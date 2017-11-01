× Expand Photo provided Pamela Raye (Thatcher) McGinness

(July 6,1955 - Oct. 24, 2017)

“You are loved forever.” — Romans 8:38-39.

PORT HENRY | Pamela is the daughter of the late Walter Thatcher. She is predeceased by her sister Debra. Pam is survived by her mother, Constance Thatcher; her nine brothers and sisters, Steve (Aggie) Thatcher, Susan (The late Tom) Dorsett, Sharon (Daniel) LaFoutain, Virginia (Bud) Barone, Vicki (Edward) Hanson, Lisa (Dan) Harrington, Walter (Marlene) Thatcher, Donald Thatcher, and Maureen (Greg) Morgan; her four children and four step children, Amy (Kirk) Roscoe, Jill (Wayne) Taylor, Johnny LaFoutain, Jamie (Fred) Cutting, Debbie, Wanda, Beverly and Donald Jr.

She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren who adored their “Nonnie,” Brendon and Bridget Crowningshield, Mylee and Samuel Roscoe, Caleb and Brittany Yelle, Sophia Taylor, Emily and Jaydon LaFoutain, Hailee and Landon Cutting, Brennan Card and Kallie LaFoutain.

Pam was a fighter and found hope in every hardship, her drive could move mountains. When Pam wasn’t spending time with her grandchildren and family she was playing her guitar and singing with her soul mate, Donnie, and their friends.

Pamela could win over a room with just her beautiful smile and contagious laugh. Even when times were tough you would still find her smiling. “May the winds of Heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear how much we love you and wish that you were here.”

Calling hours were held at the Harland Funeral Home in Port Henry. A mass of Christian burial was celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church in Port Henry.

