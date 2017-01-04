Pamela Stevenson

MINEVILLE — Pamela Louise Stevenson, 67, of Bartlett Pond Rd., Mineville, NY passed away on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. Pamela was with her beloved family during her final hours before moving into our Lords welcoming arms.

Pamela was born in Moriah, NY on April 16, 1949, the daughter of Clifton Woods and Alice May Fisher; one of six children.

The Rev. Paul W. Ives married Pamela Louise Woods and Roger Stevenson on June 17, 1967 in Westport, NY. One year later Mr. and Mrs. Stevenson were blessed with a son, Bradley Roger Stevenson.

Pamela’s favorite home was the Stevenson family farm in Westport, NY. Pamela lived many enjoyable years at this farm with her family. Pamela was a great lady who enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, like peanut butter cookies, maple ice cream, craft shows, sewing and the holidays. Pamela loved her family most and above all.

Pamela worked as an assisted care professional for many years caring for the elderly and others in need.

She is predeceased by her father Clifton Woods, her mother Alice May Fisher and her step-mother Margaret Jane Jackson.

Survivors include Pamela’s husband of 49 years, Roger Stevenson, one son Bradley Stevenson and partner Ashley French, a sister Patricia Fongemie and husband Donald of Bristol, Conn., four brothers, Clifton Woods Jr. and wife Diane of Crown Point, NY, Richard Woods of Vermont, Donald Woods of Oakland, CA, and Douglas Woods of Bridport, Vt.; four step brothers, Jack Woods of Port Henry, NY, William Woods of Port Henry, NY, Robert Woods of Moriah, NY, Timothy Woods of Moriah, NY and two step sisters, Terry Smith of Port Henry, NY and Sally Keese of Elizabethtown, NY. She is also survived by grandchildren Rebecca Burns of Taylorville, NC, Brett Stevenson, Nicholas Stevenson, Dorothy Jo Decker, Madison Marie Stevenson, Jake Stevenson and Autumn Stevenson; also several nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2017. Family and friends are invited to attend at the time of the service.

Donations in Pamela’s memory can be made to the American Cancer Society. To leave condolences for the family please visit harlandfuneralhome.com.