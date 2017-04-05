Patricia “Pat” Lincoln

WILLSBORO — Patricia “Pat” Lincoln, of Middle Road in Willsboro, passed away at her home March 27, 2017. Pat was born in Elizabethtown on May 24, 1929, the fifth child of Raymond S. Boardman and Flora M. Baker.

She spent the first half of her childhood roaming the hills of Reber and the second half in the suburbs of Hartford, CT with her family during the World War II era. On Sept. 1, 1946 she married Robert G. Lincoln and from then on called the Middle Road her home looking over the same ever changing farm fields she loved so much for some 68 years. Pat was a loving mother all her days. 

Pat is survived by a son, David R. Lincoln (Anne); a daughter, Lori L. Torrance (Ronnie); granddaughters, Andrea Rushford and Jessica Lincoln; their mother Joan Lincoln; a brother, Dale Boardman (Gretchen) and several cousins, nieces and nephews. 

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown. A graveside service will be later this summer at the convenience of the family. 

Donations may be made to High Peaks Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc.

To light a memorial candle or leave an online condolence please visit healdfuneralhomeinc.com.

