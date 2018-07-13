TICONDEROGA - Patricia F. Bartlett, 77, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Thursday, July 12, 2018, at her residence, with her loving family by her side.

Born in Ticonderoga, May 27, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Franklin E. and Rosemary (Hopkins) Carney.

Patty grew up in Hague and was a 1959 graduate of Hague High School.

She married Gillette C. Bartlett on June 1, 1963 in Hague, NY. She and her husband moved to Ticonderoga in the early 70’s, where they raised their family.

She was employed as a Secretary for Dennis Hens Physical Therapy and John McDonald, Sr.’s Law Office, both of Ticonderoga, for many years.

She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga and was a member of the Church Choir and the Catholic Daughters of America, Court St. Mary’s # 794.

Patty enjoyed bird watching and gardening and was a proud member of the Red Hat Society.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, Gillette C. Bartlett on May 20, 2013. She was also pre-deceased by her sister, Peggy Chamberlain; and her son-in-law, James Rowe.

Survivors include her five daughters, Beth Rowe, Colleen Thompson (Albert), Christine Green (Dave), Tricia Fenlon (Chris), and Melissa Bartlett; three sons, Shannon Bartlett, Kevin Bartlett (Alison), and Michael Bartlett; and her sister, Pamela Bresett (Bud). She is also survived by nineteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, including Laurie Cossey, Christopher Hens, Kathy Romine, Carney Chamberlain, Shelley Daniels and Brenda Chamberlain.

Relatives and friends may call Sunday, July 15, 2018, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 16, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Kevin D McEwan, Pastor, will officiate.

The Rite of Committal will take place at a later date at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

Donations in Mrs. Bartlett’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s School, 64 Amherst Avenue, Ticonderoga, NY 12883.