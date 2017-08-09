Patricia J. Geppert

WAVERLY — Patricia Geppert, 75, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida — formerly of Waverly — passed away peacefully on July 28, 2017, and entered into the presence of the Lord.

Pat was born to Mary and Paul Davidson in Ticonderoga on Oct. 29, 1941. She was a graduate of Ticonderoga High School and received a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Oswego’s School of Education.

Pat was married to Alan Geppert on Oct. 27, 1962. She is survived by Al in their 54th year of marriage. Pat is preceded in death by her parents and sisters DeeAnne and Mary Beth. In addition to her husband, Pat is survived by sisters Barbara, Linda and Susan; brothers Peter and Paul; son Eric (Mary Lisa) and grandchildren Geoffrey, Katherine and John; daughter Dianne (Tom) Restuccio and grandchildren Jonah and Elijah; daughter Kerri (LeRoy) Howe and grandchildren Connor and Maggie; and other family and friends.

Pat taught elementary school, devoting more than 20 years to the fourth grade at Elm Street in Waverly. She relocated with Al to New Smyrna Beach in 1998 to fulfill her dream of living by the ocean.

For many years she summered on Lake Ontario and Lake George to be near family and friends in New York and Pennsylvania.

Pat enjoyed her time conversing with family and friends, relaxing and reading on her favorite ocean and lake beaches and bluffs, watching the sun set, keeping up with politics and dining out. In Waverly, Pat was actively involved in the Tioga County Democratic Committee and an ardent follower and supporter of her family’s sports and extracurricular activities.

A private celebration of Pat’s life will be held in accordance with her final wishes. In lieu of flowers, remembrances or memorials may be made in the form desired by friends. Condolences may be sent to 835 Evergreen Street, New Smyrna Beach, Florida. The family of Patricia Geppert wishes to extend their gratitude to the doctors and staff at Florida Hospital New Smyrna for their support in her final days.