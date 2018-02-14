× Expand Photo provided Patricia M. Wilson

PUTNAM STATION | Patricia M. Wilson, 82, of Putnam Station passed away unexpectedly on Thursday evening, Feb. 8, 2018, at the Warren Rehabilitation Center in Queensbury.

Pat was born on Jan. 14, 1936 and was a lifelong resident of the Adirondacks.

She was an accomplished businesswoman as the owner of the Putnam House and operator of the Gull Bay Casino. She got her start in the hospitality field as the head bartender of the Lac Du Saint Sacrament cruise ship. Her greatest accomplishment came later in her life, when she received her RN degree from Adirondack Community College.

Her position of clerk for the Town of Putnam over the past decade was an example of her love of community and dedication to her roots.

She loved her country and enjoyed avidly the discussion of politics. Pat invited any and all into her home. Her sly and knowing smile would always bring a smile to those present.

She displayed a wonderful knack for gardening and her property was always a showcase of her skills. One of her other interests was the appreciation of antiques in which she was very knowledgeable.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and close friends.

Pat was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren and their accomplishments. She made sure that each was aware of these feelings throughout their lives.

Survivors include her eight children, Debra M. Bain (Barry) of Warrensburg, Cindy L. Sutliff (Thomas) of Hudson Falls, Vicki G. Roche (Patrick) of Whitehall, Bernard R. Granger of Putnam Station, Louis W. Granger (Paula) of Queensbury, Teresa H. Trapasso of Putnam Station, Frederick E. Granger (Rebecca) of Queensbury, and Shane P. Manso of Putnam Station; seven siblings, Norma Dickerson of Ticonderoga, Lee Steele of Dresden, Max Steele of Chicago, Connie Smith of Putnam Station, Gary Smith of Dresden, Darlene Hagar of Putnam Station and Judy Steele of Nashville, Tennessee; sixteen grandchildren; Jonathyn, Jaelyn, Jarryn, Justyn, Jevyn, Jason, Jade, Marvin, Kane, Cody, Caleb, Sonni, Riley, Hadalin, Abby, and Haley; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by two brothers, David Mattison and Alfred Mattison, and one sister, Joan Moore.