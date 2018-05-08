Willsboro Patrick M. Garvey, 77, of Willsboro passed away May 7, 2018 at Plattsburgh Rehabilitation and Nursing Home. He was born in Plattsburgh on May 8, 1940, the son of Della Strong Garvey and Rollin Garvey.Patrick graduated from Willsboro Central School and attended St. Michaels College in Vermont. He was married to Dianne MacDougal Garvey. He was very devoted to the church as a member of the St. Philip of Jesus Catholic Church in Willsboro. Patrick was employed for Georgia Pacific for many years.Survivors include three beloved sons, Eric, Aaran (Dina), and Timothy (Tracey), four dear to his heart grandchildren, Keegan, Olivia, Charlie, and Dalton, brother, Wayne (Sharon), sister, Rebecca Wrisley as well as many nieces and nephew. He was predeceased by his parents and in-laws, Earl and Viola MacDougal, and brothers Michael and Paige Garvey.The family would like to thank the staff of Plattsburgh Rehabilitation and Nursing Home for the excellent care given to Patrick during his stay.Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 10th at 10 a.m. at the St. Philip of Jesus Catholic Church in Willsboro with burial following at the Calvary Cemetery on Route 22 in Willsboro, NY.Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY.To light a memorial candle or leave an online condolence please visit www.healdfuneralhomeinc.com