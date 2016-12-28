× Expand Photo provided Paul Bessler

CROWN POINT — Paul Douglas Bessler, 42, of Crown Point, passed away Friday, Dec. 23 doing what he loved — flying.

Paul was born April 18, 1974 in Garden Grove, CA. He leaves a loving wife, Keri Cole Bessler, and an 8-year-old daughter Ava Bessler, who was the light of his life.

He also leaves his mother, Meridy Petricciolli of Las Vegas, NV. His father, Frank Bessler and step-mother Teri of Pearce, AZ. He leaves a brother, Michael Allen Bessler, and his companion Amy Mero of Crown Point; his mother-in-law and father-in-law Dixie and Stevan Thorpe also of Crown Point; his father-in-law Charles Cole of Ticonderoga; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law Kristin and Cody Cable, niece and nephew of Dayton, NV. He also leaves aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Paul was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a devoted father, husband, brother and son. He was an integral part of his community and loved to talk to and help people. He was his brother’s hero and a friend to all who knew him. Paul had many accomplishments with all his knowledge of planes. He always had a joke and a smile.

We ask all his friends and family who can to please join us in a Celebration of Life Ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at 3 p.m. at the Crown Point Fire Department. We would love to see you there and bring your stories of our beloved Paul.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.