Pauline “Polly” May Wallace-Bezio

Polly loved serving her God Jehovah and hopes to again see her loved ones in the resurrection. She believes in Revelation 21:3-4 where it says: “death will be no more.”

Polly loved people and would help anyone in any way that she could. After her husband passed in Bristol, Connecticut, she told everyone that it was time for her to move back home. She had his ashes sprinkled on his favorite hunting mountain in rural upper New York state, and she had a new home put on the old Lewis farmland. There she would find peace and happiness as she planted pink peonies, fed the birds, visited with friends and family, and waited for her grandchildren.

“Many moons ago” she loved when she had the opportunity to work alongside with her husband. They owned a small fruit and vegetable store in Saranac Lake that delivered fresh supplies and sold to the locals. This was one of her favorite places to be.

Polly was well known for her county music band that she led for well over 20 years. At the time she was the “leader,” females generally didn’t have such a responsibility, or privilege, as she called it. The name of the band was “Polly and the Country Aces.” She played guitar and sang lead vocals. Her favorite song to sing was “Coal Miner’s Daughter” by Loretta Lynn. She also worked hard for Locknectics Security and Engineering, Bussmann Manufacturing, and a few other places throughout the years.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter and son-in-law Troy and Twila Quaid of Lewis; her three prized grandchildren Timothy Dalton Quaid, Taylor Dakota Quaid, and Toby Daniels Quaid. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and good friends.

She will be severely missed by her family and friends, but mostly by her daughter and grandchildren.

Her grandson Timothy will miss her for their long talks, and her patient understanding. She helped him through many trial and errors, as well as was proud of him for his accomplishments and goodness. She knew he would always try to do the right thing and loved him unconditionally.

The twins Taylor and Toby will miss ravaging Grandma’s room for goodies. She always had a treat for them. She prayed with them, she helped them get dressed, she held them close, she gave them lots of love. She was also proud of them.

Her daughter will miss most the short and long talks, life lessons, quirky sense of humor and being taught to rely on Jehovah. She inspired independence, but reined back when she needed to be tough. It meant a lot when she always believed in your dreams and was proud of your potentials. She trusted in her daughter and was proud of her. She leaves behind her legacy of some recipe cards of how to make some really good meals (including homemade donuts). She also leaves behind a living legacy to the sound of her music, as we can only attempt to be like this “leader of the band.” Although her eyes grew tired, her music runs through our souls, as we can listen over and over to the tapes and CDs she left behind.

In her last years she was as sharp as a whip challenging anyone to a game of “words with friends” and learning how to master her tablet and computer. She also was very social, religious, and made sure her family was taken care of. Her grandchildren never wanted for anything. She was bold and independent, as well as humble and meek. She stood strongly for her beliefs and principles.

In her final hours she continued to be a parent and a grandma. She told her family what to do in an emergency, how to keep safe, how we should treat each other, and most importantly to love. We all promised to do just so in honor of her requests. Most importantly she got to say goodbye and was comforted knowing that we would be okay, as that is what we promised her. We promised that in time we would laugh, smile, continue on with life full of zeal and energy, and continue to serve Jehovah. In the spring we will plant a tree, and put hand painted rocks each year at this time to remember and honor her.

We will all greatly miss her smile and positive “can do” attitude. We will see you soon in the resurrection. It’s like you are just sleeping mom and we will be there when you get up.

Public services will be held on Dec. 2, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Ausable Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1651 NY-9N, Clintonville. Immediately following will be a gathering for friends and family at the VFW at 1309 U.S. Route 9, Keeseville. Donations can be made to the family.