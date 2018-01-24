× Expand Photo provided Pauline M. Johnson

STUART, FLA. | Pauline M. Johnson, 87, peacefully passed away on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 at her home in Stuart, Florida.

Pauline was born on Feb. 18, 1930 in Jamaica to George Azan and Matilda Ziadie.

Pauline grew up in Jamaica and came to the United States in 1948 married to Russell Nadeau, a resident of Ticonderoga who was in the military. Pauline had 10 children during her married life to Russell and lived numerous places across the country.

Pauline raised her children in Ticonderoga, where she was a school bus driver and well known for her culinary skills working in many restaurants in the local area.

Pauline remarried in 1976 to Donald Johnson and in their retirement years, enjoyed their life in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. After Don’s death in 2012, Pauline moved to sunny Florida where she enjoyed her remaining years.

Pauline was preceded in death by her children Sheri Jeanne, Rusty and George, along with her husband Donald and her siblings Spiridon Azan, Fouad Azan, Maurice Azan and Ruby Azan.

Survivors include her son Paul Nadeau (Mary) of Troy; daughters Renee Nadeau Hughes of Elizabethtown, Yvonne Ghazaly (Wadih) of Wilcox, Arizona, Andrea Brigham (Tom) of Palm City, Florida, Laura Loria (Bill) of Bradenton, Florida, Dawn Laszczak (David) of New Iberia, Louisiana, April Kuhl (Peter) of North Clarendon, Vermont; and her siblings Enid Little of Wethersfield, Connecticut, Audrey Tekaucic of Wake Village, Texas, Adolph Azan, Joe Azan (Velma) and sister-in-law Daphne Azan of May Pen, Jamaica.

She is also survived by 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ticonderoga on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at 11 a.m. with a celebration of life to follow at the Knights of Columbus on Montcalm Street.

Donations can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 22 Father Jogues Place, Ticonderoga, New York 12883 in Pauline Johnson’s name.