TICONDEROGA — Pearl J. Farrelly Ezzo Sharrow, 94, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2017, at the University of Vermont Medical Center of Burlington, Vt.

Born in Ticonderoga, Sept. 16, 1922, she was the daughter of the late William and Hazel (Rafferty) Farrelly.

Pearl was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga and a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Court St. Mary’s #794.

She was employed by the International Paper Company of Ticonderoga for many years.

Pearl was pre-deceased by her first husband, Nicholas Ezzo in 1968 and by her second husband, Miller Sharrow in 1984. She was also pre-deceased by her daughter, Connie Ezzo Thatcher Ross; her step-son, John Paul Sharrow; and three siblings, Katherine Clark, Elizabeth Mattison and Charles Farrelly.

Survivors include her son, Farrelly Ezzo and his wife Valerie of Ticonderoga; one sister, Virginia Royer of Long Island; six grandchildren, Eric Thatcher, Darren Ross, Cori Ezzo Grey, Chad Ezzo, Nicole Ezzo and Christina Ezzo; four great-grandchildren, Natasha Grey, Thomas Ross, Jacob Cole and Nicholas Ezzo; two great-great-grandchildren, Hunter LaPann and Abel LaPann; and many step-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends called Wednesday, May 24 at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin Street, Ticonderoga.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Thursday, May 25 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Kevin D. McEwan, Pastor, officiated.

The Rite of Committal followed at the family plot of St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

Donations in Pearl’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s School, 64 Amherst Avenue, Ticonderoga, New York 12883.

To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.