TICONDEROGA — Peter Wolcott Schoch, born Oct. 29, 1934, passed away on Dec. 20, 2016 at Fox Hospital, Oneonta.

Paul and Kathy Schoch and granddaughter Sarah Schoch Nero and her husband Nate were with him nearly to the end.

He is survived by the couple’s three children, Cynthia Helen Schoch-Bernard residing in Paris, France, John Jacob Schoch II in Colorado Springs and Paul Wolcott Schoch in Hancock, as well as three grandchildren, John’s Jessica and Colleen, and Paul’s Sarah.

Born in Albany in 1934, his family moved to Hamden, CT in the late 1940s, where Pete met his wife of 57 years, Patricia Joy Blakeslee, in high school. They were married in December 1955 after Pete served four years in the Navy during the Korean War. The couple moved to Oneonta where Peter did a BA at Hartwick College. They began raising a family in Connecticut while Peter worked for the YMCA and later for Tidewater Oil. From 1969 to 1983 Peter worked as a development officer for colleges in Cazenovia, Frostburg, MD and Salem, WV. Pete and Pat then decided to strike out on their own to run a B&B, which brought them back to his beloved Adirondacks when they bought the Pine Tree Inn in North Hudson in 1983. There Peter also coordinated the Essex County DWI program and was active with the NH VFD, where he helped raise money to build the present firehouse. The couple ran the Pine Tree Inn until retiring in 2003 to move to Schroon Lake. Both were members of the Community Church and active volunteers at the Food Pantry. Peter was an avid gardener and golfer as well. After Pat’s untimely death in May 2012, Peter move to an independent living facility in Oneonta to be closer to son Paul.

He was a hard-working, caring father and husband, a principled man with an outer crust but a loving soul. He always sought the best for his family, the educational institutions where he worked, the inns he managed and the communities he lived in.

A small memorial service is being planned for late April. Time and place to be announced via the Community Church in Schroon Lake.