DELMAR – Phillip R. Wood Jr. , 80, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 at the Hudson Park Nursing Center in Albany.

Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Phillip R. and Phyllis (Gore) Wood, Sr.

Phillip worked as a truck driver for the Town of Bethlehem for 22 years, retiring in 1992. After retiring he worked at his son’s restaurant, Emerld’s, in Ticonderoga for 14 years.

He is survived by his loving wife Yvonne (Bragg) Wood, who would have celebrated their 50 year anniversary in one week; his children, Diane (Dean) Pemberton of Selkirk, Brian (Dawn) Wood of Glenmont, Mark (Erin) Wood of Ticonderoga, Christopher (Jackie) Wood of Clifton Park and Autumn (Jimmy Loor) Wood of Estero, Florida; his grandchildren, David, Andrew, Alex and Peyton Wood, Dylan Hinz, Nikki and Tina Connley, Taylor Loor and twins arriving in December; his sister Kay (Donald) Wright, of New Salem and brother Wayne (Maryanne) Wood of Binghamton.

Phillip is also survived by nieces Donna Wright Greenwood, Laura Smith and Cindi Madej and his nephews Daniel and Devin Wood.

He was predeceased by his niece Kathy Ortiz.

All services were held in Delmar.