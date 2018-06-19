Mineville - Phyllis Mae (Allen) James, 83, of Mineville, NY passed away peacefully at her home on June 17, 2018. Phyllis was born in Mineville, NY on April 10, 1935. She graduated from Mineville High School. Phyllis married the love of her life, Marvin (Moose) Frederick James on May 5, 1956. They were happily married for 62 years.Phyllis’s greatest joy in life was taking care of her family. She loved to spoil her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She loved going to the Saratoga Casino and shopping, especially at the Christmas Tree Shop. She loved gardening and was very proud of her flowers and vegetables. Phyllis loved owls and was an avid collector. Phyllis is survived by her husband, Marvin (Moose) James; her children , Susan (Rod) Mace and Richard James, as well as her grandchildren, Stacey Mace, Kristin Mace (Greg Trombley), Stephanie James (Corey LaPoint), and Shelby James (Mike Pratt) and her great-grandson, Gavin Pratt. Pyllis is also survived by siblings Grace (Bruce) Lamb and David (Adel) Allen, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Viola (Merrill) Allen and her brothers and sister-in-laws, Chuck and Shirley Allen, Jim Allen, Pete and Pat Allen and Gary Allen. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 11:15 am at the South Moriah Cemetery.To leave condolences for the family please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com.