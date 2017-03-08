SCHROON LAKE — Ralph E. Dudley, 53, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 at his home in North Hudson after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Born in West Albany on July 2, 1963, he was the son of the late Ralph H. and Helen Dushane Dudley.

As a young man, Ralph moved to Saranac Lake where he worked at a friend’s pizza shop and discovered his professional calling. While in Saranac Lake, he also met the love of his life, Kristin Forrester. In 1992 Ralph and Kristin moved to Schroon Lake to take over his friend’s pizza shop there, which he renamed Alpine Pizza and ran with great success. Over the years, Ralph worked side-by-side with Kristin, becoming a fixture in the community, making many wonderful friends and loyal customers. He enjoyed talking to everyone, and was well known for his cheerful spirit, ready smile and delicious food. While not tossing pizzas or making his famous garbage bread, Ralph loved tinkering with his 1970 Pontiac Lemans which he proudly drove every year at the Adirondack Car Show in Lake George.

In addition to Kristin, his life partner of 25 years, Ralph is survived by his sister Theresa Birch (Warren), nephew William Birch, niece Trisha Birch, Kristin’s mother Bettijane Forrester, brother Bob Forrester, father and stepmother Robert and Barb Forrester and several very close friends (Jay, Danny, Nunzio, Larry and John).

Kristin’s heartfelt thanks go to the nurses at High Peaks Hospice and to the many friends and local businesses for their generosity and compassion during this very difficult time. Ralph was deeply touched by the incredible kindness shown by everyone in the Schroon Lake community through their cards, gifts. Donations fundraising events, help at Alpine Pizza and work on his house. Ralph truly loved Schroon Lake and it was both a joy and a comfort for him at the end of his life to know that Schroon Lake loved him too.

A calling hour will be held Saturday March 11 at 10:30 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Schroon Lake.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home Schroon Lake. For online condolences please visit edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.