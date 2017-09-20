WESTPORT | Ralph Gordon Warren of Westport, New York, beloved husband, brother, father and grandfather passed away at his home on Friday, September 8, 2017. Ralph was born on July 28, 1947 to Ralph and Mary Warren in Manchester, Connecticut. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Ralph dedicated his working life to the foodservice industry as a cook, chef, hotelier and proprietor of the College Inn in South Hadley, Massachusetts and the Westport Hotel in Westport, New York.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Rita Warren of Westport, New York; his son Ross Warren and wife Patricia of Centreville, Virginia, with grandchildren Emily, Erin, Spencer and Maxwell; his son Ryon Warren and wife Jennifer Byrne of San Diego, California; his daughter Riesa Warren of Port Henry, New York and his brother Bruce Warren and wife Margaret Cassidy of Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Donations in Ralph’s memory can be made to the Upstate New York / Vermont chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at https://donate.lls.org or 1 Marcus Blvd Suite 104, Albany, NY 12205.